TMJ4 sports executive producer Rick Rietbrock departs after 30+ years of excellence

MILWAUKEE — Rick Rietbrock is saying goodbye to TMJ4 after more than three decades as a sports executive producer, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and excellence that has shaped the station's sports coverage.

Rietbrock was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Wisconsin Silver Circle in 2023, recognizing his significant contributions to Wisconsin television.

"From sports stories to sports shows, what you see on Channel 4 has probably been touched, guided or produced by Rick Rietbrock," colleagues noted in a tribute video. "For more than 30 years, Rick has been a member and leader of the TMJ4 sports team."

A farm boy from Sheboygan County, Rietbrock grew up in a sports-loving family where chores didn't stop his passion for athletics. He learned to read through sports pages and played high school sports before attending Notre Dame University.

His television career began with an internship at TMJ4 that eventually led to full-time positions as an editor and sports producer. Over the years, he's covered major events including a Rose Bowl, three Super Bowls and the Olympics.

Watch: TMJ4 sports executive producer Rick Rietbrock retires after 30+ years of excellence

Sports executive producer retires after 30+ years at TMJ4

"He is one of the most indispensable people at the station," said a colleague. "Whether it was doing sportscasts, doing specials, doing Packers Live now, he's always behind the scenes."

As executive producer, Rietbrock began producing shows for the Packers Network. He estimates he's produced more than 600 coaches shows, Packers shows and local specials throughout his career.

"Before there was Google, there was Rick," one coworker said. "Whatever you needed to know about the Brewers or the Packers or whatever, it was there."

Colleagues praised Rietbrock's quiet confidence and meticulous record-keeping. Despite working long hours, he remained dedicated to his family, introducing his children to sports and sharing his passion for Wisconsin teams.

"The thing about Rick is he's cool," a colleague noted. "Some production people get it done by yelling. Rick is as quiet as a church mouse, but there's a confidence there."

Throughout his career, Rietbrock has accumulated numerous awards, including an Emmy and an Edward R. Murrow Award. However, colleagues say he's the last person to worry about accolades.

"I think the best conversations we've had weren't about sports, it was about his family," said one coworker.

His family expressed pride in his achievements, with one family member noting they probably wouldn't have known about his Silver Circle induction if not for his mother sharing the news, highlighting his humble nature.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip