TMJ4 Investigates: Bride says she hasn't received her photos nearly a year after wedding

"I know we've had a couple people pass away that were at the wedding that it would have been great to have more photos of them," says Taylon Remus.

Moments she says should have been captured are now a distant memory. Even though Taylon and Courtney Remus have been married almost a year, they're still missing photos promised in their contract with SB Photography.

"I had probably called her 10, 15 times, just for confirmation after various emails and no one was calling me back," Courtney says.

Through her investigation, Jenna found out Cortney and Taylon are not the only ones.

"I was very frustrated that they're ignoring all my phone calls, they're ignoring all my emails," says Andrea Miller, another bride. "I'm still missing items, i have been trying so many times to get a hold of them."

Reviews for SB Photography reflect the same story. Jenna spoke with the owner, Sheryl Kelly, on the phone. She agreed to an interview.

"I would love to sit down and do an interview because basically long story short, if you look at the decade before the pandemic, you can see there's not one negative review, you can't even find one negative word about us prior to the pandemic," Kelly says.

Kelly says the company was hit hard by COVID and they haven't been able to recovery.

The clients Jenna spoke to say the pandemic should not be an excuse.

"Instead of making us feel better about next steps and what are you gonna do to fix this, it was just passing accountability and blame somewhere else," says Courtney Remus. "When there's a contract in place, business is business."

