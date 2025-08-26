MILWAUKEE — Kim Storage Gallery is hosting "Stay the Course," a solo exhibition by Chicago-based artist Tim Anderson through Sept. 27.

Drawing from a life rooted in the Midwest and a career steeped in the traditions of oil painting, Anderson’s latest body of work explores the enduring idiom “Stay the Course”—a nautical phrase that evokes persistence, resilience, and steadfast direction.

These works are not literal depictions, but visual meditations on history, navigation, portraiture, and endurance.

Watch: Tim Anderson solo exhibition 'Stay the Course' at Kim Storage Gallery in Milwaukee through Sept. 27

'Stay the Course' art exhibit on display through Sept. 27

Inspired by language, classical references, and wartime perseverance, Anderson’s work continues his commitment to painting as a method of disciplined exploration. As he writes, “I need the research as much as I may need the act of painting. I need resilience, determination, and most of all, focus.”

Kim Storage Gallery is located at 207 E. Buffalo Street, Suite 404 in Milwaukee. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and by appointment only Sunday through Wednesday.

For more information, visit the Kim Storage Gallery website.

