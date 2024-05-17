Watch Now
Three-year-old shot in Milwaukee, police looking for suspects

A three-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on the 5700 block of N. 76th street. Police are searching for a suspect.
Milwaukee Police Department Squad Car
Posted at 9:18 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 10:18:21-04

A three-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on the 5700 block of N. 76th street. It happened around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are searching for an unknown suspect. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

