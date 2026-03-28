Three to four people displaced following residential fires in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Three to four people were displaced on Saturday morning following a fire that had started in one home and had extended to two other homes on either side of it, the Milwaukee Fire Department told TMJ4.

The fire started inside a boarded up home and extended to both homes on either side of it.

Unsplash Images

Firefighters had to evacuate occupants from the North exposure and notified the Red Cross of the three to four occupants having been displaced.

The fire is now under control and no injuries were reported.

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