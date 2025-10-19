Three people taken to hospital after incident near 19th and State

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department said three people were taken to the hospital after an incident Saturday night near 19th and State.

Milwaukee Police and Marquette University Police blocked off the street and were seen placing evidence markers and searching the area with flashlights.

Neighbors told TMJ4 News they heard what sounded like 10 to 15 gunshots just after 8 p.m.

“We just heard a lot of pops. We didn’t know what it was, so we ran inside — thought it was firecrackers,” said Marquette University junior Frank Shediac.

“It was close. It was close. So we were scared it could be right in our backyards,” added junior Colin Haughey.

In a post on X, Marquette Police said there was no threat to campus but urged people to avoid the area.

TMJ4 News has reached out to Milwaukee Police for more information, including the ages of those injured and what led up to the incident. We have not yet heard back.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip