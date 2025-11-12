Two people shot in targeted Wauwatosa apartment break-in, police searching for suspect

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are searching for a suspect who broke into an apartment and shot two people in what investigators believe was a targeted attack early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. near 61st and State.

Police say an initial investigation indicates a person forced their way into the apartment and shot two adult men. A third person was injured while trying to escape the scene.

Watch: Two people shot in 'targeted' Wauwatosa apartment break-in, police say

Two people shot in 'targeted' Wauwatosa apartment break-in, police say

All three victims were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

While information remains limited, police say preliminary findings suggest the shooting was a targeted incident rather than a random act of violence.

TMJ4

No arrests have been made. Police continue searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department Investigative Division at 414-471-8430.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip