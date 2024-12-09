Three injured, including teens, in weekend crash near 76th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE — Three people, including two teens, were taken to the hospital after a crash near 76th Street and Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee on Saturday.
The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.
Police say a 21-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way while attempting a left turn and collided with another car traveling southbound.
The occupants of the second car—a 37-year-old driver and passengers, ages 13 and 14—were taken to the hospital with "possible injuries," according to police.
The 21-year-old was not injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.