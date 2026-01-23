Three injured, including 5-year-old, after driver crashes into tree in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Three people, including a 5-year-old, were injured after a driver crashed into a tree Thursday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near North 24th Street and West Fond du Lac Avenue after police said a 27-year-old driver left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, a 27-year-old woman, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, where she was also arrested.
Police said two of her passengers were also injured, including a 5-year-old who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 27-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.