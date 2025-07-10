Three injured in overnight Milwaukee shootings, police searching for suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left three people injured as they search for suspects in both incidents.
17th and Greenfield
Police say the first happened just before midnight Tuesday, July 9, near 17th and Greenfield, injuring an 18-year-old who arrived at a hospital for treatment.
Humboldt and Singer
About 30 minutes later, police say a second shooting near Humboldt and Singer left a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old injured. Both victims were later treated at a hospital.
The circumstances leading up to both shootings are under investigation, and police are still searching for suspects.
Watch: Three injured in overnight Milwaukee shootings
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.
