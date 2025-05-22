Three injured in crash near 27th and Locust in Milwaukee, including two officers and a teen driver

MILWAUKEE — Three people were hurt — including two police officers and a teen — after a crash involving an unmarked police squad car and another vehicle on Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened just before 3:20 p.m. near 27th Street and Locust Street when the unmarked squad car struck a vehicle that was making a turn, causing it to flip onto its side.

Watch: Milwaukee squad car crash: Three injured, including two officers, teen driver

Watch: Aftermath of police involved crash near 27th and Locust

The officers in the unmarked squad car, ages 34 and 32, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year-old, was also taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt.

The crash is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

