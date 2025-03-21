Thousands traveled to Milwaukee to catch their teams in the NCAA tournament

MILWAUKEE — The first two days of the NCAA tournament are some of the best days in sports each year.

And this year, a great city got to host some of those games.

The NCAA tournament drew thousands of fans to Milwaukee from all around the country.

“That Hilton magic is coming," said Owen Gilbertson, an Iowa State fan. "You see all these Iowa State fans around here, it’s a cyclone party in Milwaukee today.”

There was some trash talk in the first game when Gilbertson's Cyclones played Lipscomb.

Some students from Lipscomb drove almost 10 hours from Nashville to Milwaukee.

"We decided (to come) when we saw it was going to be Iowa State," said Lipscomb fan Haven. "Easy win!"

Lipscomb lost to Iowa State 82-55.

But for the fans who weren't visiting, it was an opportunity to show off Milwaukee.

"It's just so cool looking around," Tyler Laurent from Racine. "You see all the different jerseys and people from all over. Put Milwaukee on the map!"

