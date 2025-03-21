Sheboygan Lutheran HS community cheering on star alum player in NCAA tournament

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Jacob Ognacevic is a proud alum of Sheboygan Lutheran, and the high school is proud to have had him.

"Everybody's got their green and gold on, When J.O. was here, every game was packed in the gyms and people going nuts,” his former world geography teacher, Jeff Jurss, gushed.

“He was a gentle giant walking down the hall."

Ognacevic came to Sheboygan Lutheran as a sophomore in 2017, and he wasn’t easy to miss, standing 6’ 8’’.

Jurss said his dedication to his studies was obvious, but on the basketball court, it was another story.

"He'd be like dunking and hitting threes and I don't think he ever missed a free throw."

Ognacevic led the Crusaders team to the state title in 2019.

In the year prior, he was named the Big East Conference Play of the Year.

His exceptional skill on the court didn't come without hard work.

"We'd have open gyms here at Sheboygan Lutheran. When that time was done, he would go right down to the Y and just keep shooting,” Jurss remembered, noting his son played with Ognacevic.

"That's the key. Practice something and you're going to get good at it,” Ognacevic insisted.

Athletic Director Al Holzheimer said Ognacevic carried himself with a quiet humbleness.

"Jacob was just a fun-loving kid. Just really dedicated to the basketball and dedicated to being a good Christian leader."

He now plays for Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN. The D1 team is competing in the NCAA tournament in Milwaukee on Friday.

"I'm really excited to actually play college game in this building back home in Wisconsin,” Ognacevic said at a Thursday practice interview.

His father Brian was there to watch his son thrive in the limelight.

A lot of eyes will be on him as he was recently announced as the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) Men's Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

"To just be on this stage…it's a dream come true for him,” he told TMJ4.

“We’re so proud of him for his basketball accomplishments, but I have to tell you that we’re way more proud of him off the court—his faith journey… He's staying on the path the Lord has had for him and it's brought him here."

It's an exciting time for Sheboygan Lutheran too, not just because of Ognacevic but also for their boys' basketball team headed to the state championship in Madison on Friday.

"Probably got a few people that are kind of torn about 'which game do I go to?'” Holzheimer noted.

But Ognacevic and the Sheboygan community will cheer each other on as they compete for gold.

“We both follow each other and I’m super excited for them,” Ognacevic said. “I hope they can win…and I hope we can follow it up and win [too].”

