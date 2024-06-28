Thousands of dancers gather in Milwaukee for National Square Dance Convention

MILWAUKEE — Square dancing has taken over Milwaukee for the 73rd Annual National Square Dance Convention. It's being held at the Baird Center downtown.

This is the first time the convention has been in the city since 1979, and organizers say it took years to bring the convention back to Wisconsin.

About 2,500 people from across the country and the world are here for the event, attending classes and workshops for line dancing, round dancing, and square dancing.

Kathy Nickel and Barb Oelke have both been dancing for decades and said this event is like a family reunion.

"Dancing is a great outlet -- you know we were talking the other day, it's like another family. We meet many new friends and you know it's like their family after a while," said Kathy Nickel.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Kathy Nickel is attending the National Square Dance Convention in Milwaukee

"Great exercise, it's fun. It keeps your brain engaged, and it's a really wonderful community. It's like a second family. You get to know people from all over; each club has their people that you're really familiar with, " said Barb Oelke.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Barb Oelke is attending the National Square Dance Convention in Milwaukee

The convention runs until Saturday at the Baird Center.

