'This place gave me hope': Thrive For Life helping formerly incarcerated men transition back into society

A groundbreaking new resource has opened its doors in Milwaukee, giving men the opportunity to rewrite their stories after incarceration. Thrive for Life has introduced its latest initiative—a transitional home called the Joseph House. I got an exclusive firsthand look inside this inspiring new space to learn about its mission to help men rebuild their lives.

I came to the Halyard Park neighborhood, on Milwaukee’s north side, to visit Thrive for Life, an organization dedicated to giving formerly incarcerated individuals a second chance. I spoke with Lucas D. and Mychal Pagan about how this program is making a real difference. The path back into society after prison can be daunting. Finding housing, securing employment, and rebuilding a sense of community often feels like an impossible challenge. Thrive for Life is stepping in to change that narrative.

Christa Pipitone, senior regional coordinator, explained the organization’s broader impact: “In New York, we have the Harlem House, and in the Bronx, we have the Abraham House. I’m so excited to announce that, here in Milwaukee, we now have the Joseph House.”

Located in the heart of Milwaukee, this newly opened home is a sanctuary for 12 men working to reintegrate into society. The Joseph House provides them with a foundation to heal, grow, and thrive. Mychal Pagan, senior community coordinator, shared his perspective: “Thrive for Life was the soil I needed to grow.”

Pagan speaks from experience. At just 21 years old, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison. Since his release, he has graduated from New York University and is now committed to helping others transform their lives. “I understand the value of having someone you can trust in a safe environment like this,” he said. “That’s so important for the healing process.”

One of the first residents of the Joseph House, 36-year-old Lucas D., exemplifies its potential. Released from prison in 2015 after serving two and a half years, Lucas is now working toward becoming an electrician. “This place gave me hope,” he said. “It gives you structure. It’s like a brotherhood here. It’s enhanced my faith even more.”

The newly renovated house is much more than a shelter. It’s a space designed to nurture growth and community. With high-quality bedrooms, welcoming common areas, and a beautiful dining room, the Joseph House offers everything these men need to start over. For Christa Pipitone, this mission is personal. Fighting back tears, she shared, “I’m drawn to this work because who hasn’t made mistakes in life?”

Pagan added, “This experience is mutually transformative for everyone involved. It’s not one-sided. We are a community.”

Thrive for Life’s work highlights the power of community and the belief that everyone deserves a second chance. Lucas D. summed it up best: “There are so many people who are incarcerated who just need that hope.”

If you’re inspired to support this life-changing mission, visit Thrive for Life’s website, www.thriveforlife.org, to learn how you can help. With the right resources and support, redemption is not only possible—it’s achievable.

