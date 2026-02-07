‘This is not goodbye’: Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy to close this summer

CUDAHY, Wis. — The owner of Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy announced Saturday that the beloved bakery will close its doors in May as she looks to slow things down and start a new adventure.

“I've had so many customers over the years, many who I now call my friends,” Jen wrote in a post on Facebook. “I love my job immensely, but the time has come for me to retire from a full-time shop to something on a much smaller scale.”

The closure comes as Jen looks to slow down, telling TMJ4’s Susan Kim that health reasons, along with her soon-approaching 62nd birthday, led her to make the decision to close.

However, it’s not the end for Jen’s Sweet Treats. According to the bakery owner, fans of Jen’s Sweet Treats can still get their sweet tooth fix if they ever end up visiting the Magnolia State.

“Even though this is goodbye to Wisconsin, it is not goodbye to Jen's Sweet Treats,” Jen wrote in her Facebook post. “We will be opening a small cottage bakery out of our home in Tupelo, so if you're ever in the area, make sure you look us up! This is not goodbye, it's just ‘see ya later.’”

Jen’s Sweet Treats will be open for business in Cudahy until May 31.

