'This is my pub': Packers Fans fill Moran’s in South Milwaukee for Thanksgiving watch party

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — It was all about the Packers Thursday night at Moran’s Pub on Thanksgiving. Dozens of fans spent the end of the holiday cheering on Green Bay as they took on the Miami Dolphins.

Moran’s invited TMJ4 to check out their special watch party and soak in the atmosphere.

Deanna Olson, a devoted fan, referred to the pub as her home. “This is my pub,” she said. “This is my hometown, South Milwaukee, born and raised. I live here, I love it, and I always cheer on my Packers. I’ve got to bring Grandpa's flag, and here we are.”

Mike Beiermeister Deanna Olson (Left) and her friends

That flag has become a lucky fashion statement of sorts for Olson.

“We went ahead and put this on as an ascot, and then we beat the Bears, so the ascot has to come back,” she said.

Olson wasn’t the only fan relying on a good luck charm Thursday night.

“I always have my Packer purse. Always during Packer season, I’ve got to make sure that I carry this,” said Katie “Grammy” Hilpert.

Mike Beiermeister Katie “Grammy” Hilpert

Hilpert was joined by her daughter and granddaughter. Together, they bleed Green and Gold. Moran’s is her go-to pub, making the game even more enjoyable.

“Oh, they’re my boys. I’m very thankful because they have had a little better of a season, but we'll take what we can get,” said Hilpert.

During the game, fans had the chance to play games and participate in raffles.

Both Hilpert's and Olson’s lucky charms paid off as the Packers secured the win.

While Hilpert was grateful to cheer on her beloved Packers this holiday, simply coming together at the pub was already a guaranteed victory.

“What are you thankful for?” asked TMJ4’s Mike Beiermeister.

“Grandchildren, children. Life in general is really good, really good right now,” Hilpert replied, embodying the spirit of gratitude on this Thanksgiving Day.

Mike Beiermeister Katie “Grammy” Hilpert and her family

