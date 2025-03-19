'This is inhumane': Protestors take to the streets in Milwaukee following airstrikes on Gaza

MILWAUKEE — More than 100 people filled the streets of downtown Milwaukee Tuesday evening, joining what they described as an emergency protest following recent airstrikes in Gaza.

The protest came just 24 hours after Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed around 400 people and injured hundreds more, including women and children, ending a ceasefire with Hamas that had been in place for two months.

The strike comes during the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims.

Demonstrators gathered at Red Arrow Park before marching through downtown, voicing their calls to end the violence and for action to be taken.

Among those marching was Reema Ahmad, a Palestinian-American who felt compelled to participate.

“Where are our values? I’m sorry I’m not the most eloquent right now because this is inhumane,” Ahmad said, expressing the urgency of the situation faced by those in Gaza.

Mike Beiermeister Reema Ahmad

Ahmad was born in Milwaukee but has friends in Gaza and family in the region.

“People are exhausted. People are unwell. We need this to end,” she added, detailing the emotional toll the conflict is taking on her loved ones.

Ahmad remains deeply concerned for their safety amid the ongoing violence. It's why she felt she had to speak out and march Tuesday.

“It is a core tenet of our tradition in this country to speak up to rise up,” she stated. “We have our duty to protest when we see something wrong, so it is important that we do not stay silent when things are going wrong.”

More protests are expected in Milwaukee later this week as the calls for action continue.

