'This is an injustice to the world:' Family of young man shot and killed near 14th & Atkinson seeking justice

MILWAUKEE — Christopher Neal is remembered by his loved ones as funny, loving, and hardworking. He was killed at 14th and Atkinson, between a church and a bar.

Monday, his mother and family are pleading for justice.

"I love my baby, I loved the hell out of my son," said Yolanda Neal, mother of Christopher Neal.

The Neal family is grieving the murder of their 24-year-old Christopher.

TMJ4 News This is the Family of Christopher Neal they say he was funny, loving, hardworking, and loved his family dearly. They have no updates from investigators.

"He was a very intelligent individual. He was a young man growing into his own," said Yolanda Neal.

Christopher was a middle child. His family tells me he was a caring young man, stubborn at times but honest. He wanted to start his own landscaping and mobile mechanic business. He had so much more to accomplish in life.

TMJ4 News Christopher Neal, was shot and killed near 14th & Atkinson over the weekend.

"This is an injustice to the world, 'cause Chris had potential to give to the world. Not only to his family but to the world," said Xavier Neal, brother of Christopher.

The family says Christopher was outgoing, charismatic, and thoughtful — a great brother and one of a kind. He loved his siblings and helped them any chance he could.

"My brother, he’s not a statistic," said Xavier Neal.

After being shot six times Sunday morning, Christopher died on the way to the hospital. No arrests have been made.

"The condolences mean nothing if there is no justice behind it. We just want answers at this point because revenge is in the Lord's hands," said Xavier Neal.

Christopher was killed on the birthday of his younger twin siblings. His family is already struggling after a previous loss to gun violence. Now, they are leaning on each other for strength.

"Mom already had one son shot. Her firstborn here on the same side of town. I’m just in shock," saids Xavier Neal.

The owner of the bar where Christopher was killed in front of says police have attained the surveillance video for evidence. As Milwaukee police continue to investigate, Christopher’s family wants the community to make a change and speak up for Chris.

"If you know something… say something. If the justice system doesn’t get you, the Almighty will!" said Xavier Neal.

