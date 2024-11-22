MILWUAKEE — The Milwaukee Public School Board heard some encouraging news Thursday night. Board members found out that there are currently twenty-six applicants in the mix as they search for the next superintendent.

"This is a critical decision for MPS and for Milwaukee,” associate with Hazard Young Attea Associates, Pat Neudecker said.

TMJ4

Hazard Young Attea Associates is the firm Milwaukee Public Schools hired to help with the superintendent search after Keith Posley resigned back in early June amid a financial crisis in the district. Eduardo Galvan stepped in as Interim at the end of July.

Watch: Community members provide input on MPS superintendent search

'This is a critical decision for MPS': Community members provide input on superintendent search

"Know that we are going to bring the best candidate,” Neudecker said.

Neudecker said she met with Mayor Cavalier Johnson, County Executive David Crowley, Governor Tony Evers, students, and parents in the last six weeks. She also got to meet with other community leaders for input.

"We asked everyone the same. What's great about MPS, what are the challenges, and what do you look for in a new superintendent,” Neudecker said.

The firm got about 850 responses in the survey that was conducted.

“Which is low for the size of your community. But again, good responses,” Neudecker explained.

One of the qualities many are hoping the candidates can bring to the district is transparency.

"I think a lot of the issues we had in the past could have been avoided through transparency,” Rufus King Senior, Manuel Ishag said.

TMJ4

Ishag is a leader on the Superintendent Student Advisory Council. He is passionate about the district and what a new leader could bring to the table.

"I like to see tangible progress. I'm a numbers guy. So, I'd like to see maybe a little more focus on academics and test scores,” Ishag explained.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Ishag if he wants a thriving school district. He said, “Oh I would love that, I’m already proud of my district."

The district plans to name a new superintendent in late February.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip