Third Eye Blind and Flo Rida among acts announced in Summerfest's 2026 lineup

Third Eye Blind and Flo Rida were among the acts announced Thursday morning as Summerfest dropped its official 2026 lineup.

The world's largest music festival announced its lineup at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Other notable names who will play along Milwaukee's lakefront include All Time Low, Sean Paul, and Rev Run of Run DMC.

You can see the full lineup at Summerfest.com

Summerfest will use the three-weekend format once again this year - it will take place June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4.

Here are the other acts that had already been announced prior to Thursday:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

Garth Brooks - June 16-17

Megan Moroney - June 18

Don Toliver with special guests Sahbabii, Che, Sofaygo, Sosocamo, Chase B, and Lelo - June 19

Carin Leon - June 20

Ed Sheeran - June 25

Myles Smith - June 25

Cody Johnson - June 26

Jessie Murph - June 26

Post Malone - June 27

Carter Faith - June 27

Muse - July 2

Alex Warren - July 3

Jelly Roll with Tyler Hubbard - July 4

Festival Stage headliners:

Charlie Wilson - June 18

Styx - June 19

David Lee Roth - June 20

The Roots - June 25

Louis Tomlinson - June 26

Russell Dickerson - June 27

Ella Mai - July 2

Buju Banton - July 3

Stephen Marley - July 3

Sam Barber - July 4

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip