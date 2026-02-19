Third Eye Blind and Flo Rida among acts announced in Summerfest's 2026 lineup

Third Eye Blind and Flo Rida were among the acts announced Thursday morning as Summerfest dropped its official 2026 lineup.
The world's largest music festival announced its lineup at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Other notable names who will play along Milwaukee's lakefront include All Time Low, Sean Paul, and Rev Run of Run DMC.
You can see the full lineup at Summerfest.com
Summerfest will use the three-weekend format once again this year - it will take place June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4.
Here are the other acts that had already been announced prior to Thursday:
American Family Insurance Amphitheater:
- Garth Brooks - June 16-17
- Megan Moroney - June 18
- Don Toliver with special guests Sahbabii, Che, Sofaygo, Sosocamo, Chase B, and Lelo - June 19
- Carin Leon - June 20
- Ed Sheeran - June 25
- Myles Smith - June 25
- Cody Johnson - June 26
- Jessie Murph - June 26
- Post Malone - June 27
- Carter Faith - June 27
- Muse - July 2
- Alex Warren - July 3
- Jelly Roll with Tyler Hubbard - July 4
Festival Stage headliners:
- Charlie Wilson - June 18
- Styx - June 19
- David Lee Roth - June 20
- The Roots - June 25
- Louis Tomlinson - June 26
- Russell Dickerson - June 27
- Ella Mai - July 2
- Buju Banton - July 3
- Stephen Marley - July 3
- Sam Barber - July 4
