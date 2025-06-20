Milwaukee Couple encourages vigilance after brazen theft of Pride flag from front yard

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee couple is staying vigilant after their pride flag was stolen from their front yard during Pride Month.

Anoma Stoiber and her wife Robin are now taking it one step at a time, both more alert in their quiet Milwaukee neighborhood after the incident early Saturday morning just after 1:30 a.m.

Robin Stoiber The suspect ripping down the pride flag on their deck in their front yard.

"It's hurtful," Stoiber said.

Surveillance video shows a gray van driving past their house on Sholes Avenue. Moments later, a person rushes straight at their pride flag, struggling at first to get it down before ripping it out and running off.

Robin Stoiber Surveillance video captured a gray van pass the house right before the flag was stolen.

"I was livid that someone was brazen enough to infringe on our security and our property," Stoiber said.

The couple has lived in the Enderis Park neighborhood for 20 years and have never had any issues, making the theft particularly shocking when they reviewed their security footage.

"It's a disappointment to say the least, for me, that someone would do that," Stoiber said.

Stoiber believes they may have been targeted, especially since it happened during a month that's near and dear to their hearts.

"We want to show this visibility. We want to show that we are proud," Stoiber said.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident. A suspect remains at large at this time.

As for the Stoibers, they are not going to let this situation shake who they are.

"Things like this is not going to stop me from being who I am, supporting my community, loving the people that live in my community, supporting them," Stoiber said.

Mike Beiermeister Anoma and Robin Stoiber

She now encourages others to stay vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

"When you see someone going by a couple times, if you happen to be outside and just looking at your house, be aware," said Stoiber.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

