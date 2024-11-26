'They're always there for everybody': Veterans serve veterans ahead of Thanksgiving

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Turnout at a Thanksgiving meal giveaway focused on veterans exceeded expectations.

Organizers with the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative in West Allis predicted they would serve 125 veteran families at their second annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway. However, the line stretched down National Avenue. Executive Director Debbie Buchanan anticipated they would serve more than 200 veterans.

Volunteers quickly packed extra boxes of food and rallied to pick up more ingredients.

Jamira Jagers, a veteran, expressed gratitude for being able to bring home a box of holiday staples.

"They're always there for everybody," Jagers told TMJ4.

Jagers served with the U.S. Army National Guard and the Reserves. At one point, she worked at COVID-19 testing sites for months.

"Having that person there when there's nobody else, that's got their hands raised, knowing that's me — that's a beautiful thing," Jagers said.

At 28 years old, Jagers said she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and lost her job.

This is her first time attending the Thanksgiving event.

"I didn't have stability, but these are the friends that had my back when I did not have an idea of what it would look like," Jagers explained.

"It's giving back in every way possible," Buchanan said.

Buchanan enlisted in the U.S. Army right after high school. She now leads the nonprofit, which was founded by veterans. Buchanan told TMJ4 that over the last year, their organization has seen an increase in veterans reporting homelessness. Access to food is often a challenge for them as well.

"There should be no veteran in those circumstances. We believe that we don't leave any veteran behind — that's part of our mission," Buchanan said.

For Jagers, the veterans who continue to serve have been a lifeline.

"I am so grateful and thankful. God is so good all the time," Jagers said.

