'They need more than a meal': $4.4 Million Mental Health and wellness clinic coming to Milwaukee

Mental health impacts the entire community, and with its new clinic, Redeemer Church is planning a holistic and collaborative approach to the problem.

The Olga Neighborhood Association, named after a woman who cooked in the church kitchen for years, is offering a walk-in mental health clinic and kitchen that will serve meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

"I believe every congregation must find its calling and mission," said John Jacobs, the Vice Chair of the Capital Campaign for the project.

TMJ4 News John Jacobs, Vice Chair of Capital Campaign. He says the church wants to raise 5 million dollars by the end of the summer to complete the project.

Five years ago, the congregation found itself face-to-face with mental illness. Johnny Smith, a man who struggled with mental illness himself, was killed on the church's doorstep by another mentally ill person.

Johnny Smith's tragic death galvanized the church to better serve the community with a "wrap-around approach." Olga Neighborhood Wellness Services will coordinate with the local mental health groups and ministries that will offer services in the fully renovated west wing.

Prior to the renovation, this site provided 324 stays as an emergency Red Cross overnight shelter site over the past 18 months and is a central location for Narcotics Anonymous (NA) and Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) groups.

This renovation includes building a clinical space for mental health, substance use disorder, and social work services. A new, private shower and laundry facility will also provide dignity for people when they need it most. It also includes a renovated event space and a new kitchen to share three hot meals each week.

A Holistic Approach to Wellness

"It's going to span a group of services that feed and nourish mind, body, and soul," said church member Kendra Stea.

TMJ4 News Kendra Stea, attends Redeemer Church and says the new facility with have a holistic approach to feeding the mind, spirit, body, and soul.

The new kitchen will offer space for volunteers to serve a larger portion of the community.

"We're gonna go from one meal a week to three meals a week," said Randy Sikkema. Sikkema has been cooking for the community at the church for three years, sometimes even from his own home.

He emphasizes the community's desperate need.

"The need for food is extreme. They need more than a meal, and when they come in here, they have comfort. We do a lot of hugging, a lot of handshakes. We make them feel welcome," Sikkema added.

TMJ4 News Randy Sikkema, a cook for Redeemer Church. He says the new facility will allow them to cook 3 times a day 6 days a week.

Project Completion and Fundraising

The $4.4 million project is set to be completed in January and will begin offering services to residents immediately. The upgrade to the church will mark a new chapter in the church's revived commitment to service.

"Our hope by offering a drop-in center for the uninsured and underinsured is to be able to touch the lives of more people and get them referred to the services they so desperately need," said Stea.

An anonymous donor has issued a matching challenge of up to $500,000 for all donations made through August 31. The fundraising goal will be met with $1.7 million in additional gifts.

For more information or to donate to the project, click here.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip