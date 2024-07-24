'There’s always something to do in Milwaukee': Businesses and residents take advantage of busy week

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people are back in Milwaukee days after the Republican National Convention cleared out.

Many are here for Northwestern Mutual’s Annual Conference. Some more people will trickle in for the 2024 Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival, German Fest, and the WaterStone Bank Air and Water Show.

"We've been busier today than we were all week," assistant manager at Steny’s, Daniel Burdick said.

TMJ4 Daniel Burdick says Steny's is busy again following a slow RNC week

Burdick said business at Steny's is way better this week compared to last week when the RNC was in town.

"We had a full restaurant with very little staff on, so they'll be happy to make some money this week compared to the last week the lack of money they made.,” Burdick explained.

Watch: Businesses and residents take advantage of busy week

'There's always something to do': Busy week full of events in Milwaukee

He is happy to have a week full of events for everyone to enjoy.

"We got shuttles for everything, concerts that are going on again so it’s nice to have the week back to what we're used to for the summer,” Burdick said.

The lakefront along Lincoln Memorial Drive is filled with tents for the 2024 Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival and the WaterStone Bank Air and Water Show.

"There's just a lot of crazy activities you can do. There’s always something to do in Milwaukee,” Samantha Garcia explained.

TMJ4 Samantha Garcia is looking forward to the Air and Water Show this weekend

The tents taking over the lakefront intrigued Garcia. The air and water will be a first for her.

"I was talking to my siblings, and I was like oh we should come up and see what’s going on. Maybe there’s going to be a lot of excitement. It's probably going to be full,” Garcia said.

Click hereto see the details for the events happening this weekend.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip