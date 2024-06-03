'There is just no trust there': Local education advocate voices concerns over MPS leadership

MILWAUKEE — A letter sent to Milwaukee Public Schoolsfrom the Department of Public Instruction is creating concern throughout the community.

"If we don't have a school system that's thriving, we don't have a community that's thriving,” Chairwoman of the Black Educators Caucus MKE, Angela Harris said Monday morning.

That’s why Harris is very vocal at Milwaukee Public School Board meetings.

"Our taxpayers shouldn't be responsible for the failures of folks who make six figures,” Harris said.

The Black Educators Caucus MKE’s main concern is Superintendent Keith Posley and the latest letter from the Department of Public Instruction.

"Our first and I think most important demand is the immediate removal or resignation of Superintendent Posley. We just lost confidence in him as a leader,” Harris explained.

She not only advocates on behalf of the Black Educators Caucus MKE. She is also a proud MPS mom of two and an educator. Like many, she is worried about the financial position of the district.

"And I feel like the DPI letter is the preverbal straw that broke the camel’s back when it comes to the community,” Harris said.

Harris believes many people are now joining in on the fight for transparency.

“I just think that he is at a point now with the community where there is just no trust there,” Harris said.

An open meeting is scheduled for 5:30 PM, Monday, June 3rd.

