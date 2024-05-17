Watch Now
The ultimate act of generosity: kidney donated to her best friend's dad

Steph Connects with Living Kidney Donor
Living Kidney Donor
Posted at 6:21 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 19:25:16-04

Sarah Weaver, a determined daughter sets out to save her father’s life after a failing kidney. She found a donor in her best friend Michelle "Sweeney Schuerman.

Ten years later, Richard Hanusa is living his best life with Michelle’s kidney.

