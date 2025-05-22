The true cost of gun violence in Milwaukee: Survivors face financial and emotional toll

MILWAUKEE — Every time a shot is fired in Milwaukee, someone pays the price — and not just emotionally. The financial burden of gun violence affects survivors, families, and the entire city.

Eric Stirgus was shot twice in the face and once in his shoulder, making him one of hundreds who survive with lifelong consequences.

"Shots went flying. I tried to take cover, in the midst of that I was shot three times," Stirgus said.

It's been a year since the shooting, yet the real toll is just starting to unfold for Stirgus, who has experienced significant personal and financial losses.

"Took a lot of losses, a lot of losses, lost my home, I was forced to move out my home because the shooting, lost my children," Stirgus said.

The financial impact on survivors is staggering, with medical bills quickly mounting into tens of thousands of dollars.

"A day by day survival — it's well over $50,000 for sure. I'm still going through everyday trauma of it, still the everyday pain, the doctors appointments, the therapy," Stirgus said.

According to a study conducted by the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, each homicide costs Milwaukee taxpayers about $2.1 million and more than $644,000 per nonfatal shooting. Those figures include emergency response, medical care, court costs, and incarceration.

Lynn Lewis, 414 Life Program Director, explained the widespread impact of each incident.

"Just one person being shot, it sets off a whirlwind of not only trauma, but expenses for the family, individual, the city, the county, it impacts everyone," Lewis said.

The aftermath extends far beyond the initial medical costs, affecting families in multiple ways.

"Families they struggle with funeral expenses, mental health, there are those who have been shot and didn't die from the incident but maybe they're paraplegic now," Lewis said.

Organizations like 414 Life are working to interrupt the cycle of violence through prevention efforts. Leaders said their $2 million annual budget is a bargain compared to what gun violence costs the community.

"We have to be smarter about how we're looking at gun violence, we need to see it through a public health lens, period. Take that $2 million and put it towards CVI, prevention," Lewis said.

For Stirgus, the pain serves as a daily reminder of what gun violence really costs — physically, mentally, and financially.

"Everyday, it accumulates. It's well over, that's not even including the wages I lost — it's going to accumulate everyday, as long as I'm in pain, as long as I gotta see doctors, therapist and physical therapist, it's going to continue," Stirgus said.

As advocates hope for more investment in prevention before the next shot is fired, Stirgus offers a sobering reminder about the consequences of gun violence.

"Every time you pull that trigger, you have somebody that's gotta pay for a funeral," Stirgus said.

