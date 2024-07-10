'The need is pretty great': Salvation Army aims to deliver 1000 meals to kids every day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — I followed The Salvation Army on its mission to pass out 1,000 meals a day throughout the city.

"Volunteers in this process are absolutely huge," says Jennifer Stewart, the Community Outreach Programs Manager.

community outreach programs manager and says the need for healthy food in the community is great. She helps to pack up the lunches.



Monday through Friday, for nine weeks, the lunches, which contain a sandwich, cheese stick, snack, fruit or vegetable, dessert, and bottled water, will be distributed to children in 20 different neighborhoods (2 routes) on Milwaukee's north and south sides.

"We know a lot of people are dealing with the increased prices that are occurring," says Stewart.

The process all starts in the distribution center. Every morning, volunteers bag thousands of lunches, box them up, and then bring them directly to the people.

"It's a good opportunity for the kids to eat. There are a lot of kids not eating out here because school is out," says Tanisha Palmore, a mother picking up lunches for her sons.

"It's rewarding to get out in the community and give food to a lot of people who don't have any," says Calvin Rayford of The Salvation Army.

Calvin has been working for five years and says everyone can use a free meal and a little help.

"Put your pride aside; we're all in the same boat," says Rayford.

"I think it's a good idea for them to bring it to the kids instead of the kids having to find the spots or locations," says Palmore.

Last year, The Salvation Army gave out 75,000 free meals. This year, it hopes to give even more.

"The need is pretty great. We've seen a lot of families coming out. Our numbers have certainly increased," says Stewart.

"Especially with food because food prices are so high right now," says Palmore.

The Feed The Kids program will continue throughout the summer. For information on times and locations, see the flyers below, or visit the Salvation Army of Milwaukee's website.

The North/South Route:

The Salvation Army

The North East Route:

The Salvation Army

