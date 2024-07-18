The NAACP honors the life of civil rights activist John Lewis

MILWAUKEE — The NAACP of Milwaukee held a day of action and commemoration for John Lewis to honor his perseverance and courage in the fight for equality and justice.

"There is an expression that says, if we forget the past, we will repeat it," says Elizabeth Harris-Hodge of the League of Women Voters.

John Lewis was a politician and civil rights activist who served in the US Congress from 1987 until his death in 2020.

"John Lewis is a hero to me and all the young brothers that came up in my era. He put his life on the line going across that bridge," says Jeffrey Harris of the Lucy Mae Children Stop The Gun Violence organization.

Lewis played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement.

As a founding member and chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, he participated in the Freedom Rides of 1961 and led the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965, a day known as "Bloody Sunday," where he and other marchers were brutally attacked by state troopers.

"There is such a thing as good trouble. When you see something wrong, point it out," says Elizabeth Harris-Hodge.

Lewis also boldly spoke at the 1963 March on Washington D.C. Local activist Janette Mitchell-Herrera says she had the privilege to march alongside Lewis.

"He gave his life just like we do. You have to be willing to give your life to make a difference," says Janette Mitchell-Herrera.

When reflecting on his legacy, locals tell me Lewis will always be iconic.

"I hope it inspires all of us to get involved," says Janette Mitchell-Herrera.

"We have to let our youth know, even though life might seem really good today, what did it take to get here?" says Elizabeth Harris-Hodge.

"If anyone challenges our right to vote, we are prepared to get into good trouble," says Rickey Townsell, the chairman of Milwaukee NAACP.

The NAACP also passed out food to residents and registered voters at today's event.

"If we don't have events like this, history will be erased," says Jeffrey Harris.

