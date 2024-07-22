The Milwaukee Medical Examiner was called to a 41st and Chambers Sunday evening

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner was called to a scene at N. 41st St. and W. Chambers St. Sunday evening.

The scene was near Sherman Park and in video taken by TMJ4's photographer Lawrence Evans, a car can be seen crashed into a tree.

MEs are typically called to a scene by police when there has been a death. The ME performs preliminary exams of the victim and later autopsies when the body has been brought back to the laboratory.

TMJ4 has reached out to authorities for more information but did not receive an immediate response.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip