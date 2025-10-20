Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Hop service suspended for overhead wire repair

The Hop streetcar service in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE — The Hop streetcar service in Milwaukee has been suspended until further notice due to an overhead wire repair.

According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works, a truck struck the overhead cabling system earlier today, resulting in a streetcar getting tangled in the bent cables.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

