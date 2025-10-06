'The Hale House' restaurant in Hales Corners closed temporarily after early morning fire

HALES CORNERS, Wis. — The Hale House announced on Monday that it will close temporarily following an early morning fire.

In a post on Facebook, the Hales Corners restaurant said it’s still assessing the damage from the fire but added that, thankfully, no one was injured.

"We appreciate all the support from the community already and hope to be back up and running soon," the Hale House said in its Facebook post.

The Hales Corners Fire Department responded to the fire around 3:41 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6. According to the fire department, the fire was discovered by two people passing by, who then called 911.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire on the exterior of the building that had spread to the interior kitchen. The fire was brought under control by 4:06 a.m.

The department said an investigation revealed the possible origin of the fire as a “towel bin” outside but adjacent to the building. The ignition source is unknown at this time.

The restaurant said it will provide updates as it works to reopen and encouraged people to visit The Local and The Slow Buffalo when they reopen in the next few weeks.

