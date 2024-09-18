MILWAUKEE — Behind the success of every small business, there is a family.

A.J. Ugent Furs has been in business for 102 years. While other siblings chose different paths, Rodney Ugent and his sister Lori Nashban took on the family business and have operated the store at 84th and Capitol for over 60 years.

"It was started by our grandfather, his two brothers, and a sister," said Ugent.

"My grandfather's mother in Lithuania was a seamstress, tailor, and specialized in furs. So, all the kids worked at that time doing fur work and tailoring. When they came to this country, that's what they went into," he said.

TMJ4 News Rodney Ugent

"In our family, as soon as you could walk or talk, you came here to do something," said Nashban.

Fur coats, jackets, and a long list of other accessories are available in just about every color.

"People years ago were buying a classic fur that would last a lifetime and could be passed on to their children. Today, they want colors and splash," said Ugent. "The styles come and go, but I think the person buying a fur today is not the older person; it's the younger person going to a concert or comedy show," added Nashban.

TMJ4 News Lori Nashban

Buying fur is an investment. A coat that is maintained can last 25 to 30 years. A.J. Ugent cleans and stores about 3,000 to 4,000 coats a year.

"So we drum a fur coat. I'll show you the machine with the sawdust, which sets up static electricity that absorbs the grease, the dirt, the loose hair," said Ugent.

They also have an all-star team handling alterations and repairs.

Watch: Meet the family behind a 102-year-old fur business.

The Family Business: Meet the people behind 102-year-old A.J. Ugent Furs

"These are the ladies who do that magic because I certainly can't," said Nashban. "This is Ellie, and Ellie has been here 49 years and a week, and this is Suk, who has been with us 22 years."

"So, this is our fur vault. This is where we store all the coats that have been cleaned and glazed," pointed out Ugent. "It stays this temperature all year round, which is about 45 degrees."

The family business continues to thrive as Rodney and Lori hold on to special memories that keep them rooted in the heart of the city.

"We grew up on this side of town. We went to Marshall High School, you know, Milwaukee Public Schools. We're centrally located...you know, people come from the West, the East, North, South. It's just, you know, it's an easy way to get here from wherever. And we're invested in the neighborhood. Nope, not going anywhere," smiled Nashban.



