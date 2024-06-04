'The board needs to go': Community members say the fight for MPS is not over yet

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 heard chatter about potential recalls for board members during a heated Milwaukee Public School Board meeting Monday night. TMJ4's Megan Lee went out on Tuesday to talk with people who voiced their concerns.

"The board needs to go,” educator advocate, Dr. Tamika Johnson said.

TMJ4 News Dr. Tamika Johnson says the job is not done with MPS. She plans to be a part of the recall process for multiple board members.

Dr. Johnson said the fight for MPS is not over, even after MPS Superintendent Keith Posley resigned early Tuesday morning.

"It does not all fall on Keith Posley. He should not be the face of MPS failure, the school board should be,” Dr. Johnson explained.

She is one of many vocal community members at board meetings. She spoke in front of the board Monday evening.

“The board has shown a shocking disregard for transparency and accountability",” Dr. Johnson said at the public hearing Monday.

She wants to start a recall for most of the school board.

"A recall is most definitely necessary for the children,” Dr. Johnson said.

Lee asked Dr. Johnson who she wants to recall.

“We're not thinking about Director Darryl Jackson and were not thinking of Director Leonard as of now, she responded.

Several members of the school board are set to serve until April of 2027, including Marva Herndon (President, Erika Siemsen, Darryl L. Jackson, Megan O'Halloran, and Missy Zombor (Member at Large).

Jilly Gokalgandhi (Vice President), Marcela (Xela) Garcia, and Henry Leonard's terms expire in April of 2025.

“There are a number of members on that board that need to go,” MPS school nurse, Sarah Gruettner said. She plans to work with Dr. Johnson and others on the recall.

TMJ4 News Sarah Gruettner, an MPS nurse, will be joining in on the recall efforts. She says the they need to “clean house."

“It is time to clean house, start fresh, and get back to what we're here to do. Which is to educate our children and build a community that we are proud of,” Gruettner explained.

Both Dr. Tamika Johnson and Sarah Gruettner are in the early phases of the recalls. According to the Wisconsin Election Commission, before signatures are collected, they must register with the MPS district clerk.

