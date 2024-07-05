MILWAUKEE — The Tot Lot Tournament and Community Day is an all-ages family event on its 13th year serving the north side.

My journey to find more positive stories on the north side brings me to Mesmer High School, where I talked to Victor Sloan, who is organizing this family-friendly event with his close friends to give back to their community and the high school they attended.

The event takes place Saturday, July 6th at 2 PM inside the gym at Mesmer High School. Here is a transcript of our conversation:

Gideon Verdin:

You have your Tot Lot Tournament coming up this Saturday. Tell the folks at home, what is a Tot Lot Tournament?

Victor Sloan:

The Tot Lot Tournament is a community event where we use a three-game basketball tournament to bring people together of all ages, from young to senior citizens and everyone in between.

Gideon Verdin:

I love that. Thirteen years—what keeps you doing this event?

VIDEO: The 13th Annual Tot Lot Tournament comes to Mesmer High School Gym this Saturday

Victor Sloan - Event Organizer:

Oh man, I guess it's just me. Even the times when I tried to quit, I just kept going. Sometimes we see a lot of negativity, so it's important to bring more positivity to the city.

Gideon Verdin:

I love that. And what are some of the things people can expect at this event?

Victor Sloan:

We have, obviously, the three-game basketball tournament, but we also have vendors from all around the city. We have BMO Harris, the county, MPD, dance teams coming out, and a Mesmer alumni piece that's really nice, Swift Motion Pictures. We just have a ton of resources for the community when they come in and watch the basketball games.

Gideon Verdin:

Awesome. And what do you hope people take away from this event?

Victor Sloan:

Man, I just hope that they feel inspired to start doing the same thing in other parts or pockets of the city, and it leads to more positive stories like this.

Gideon Verdin:

Love it. There you have it, ladies and gentlemen, the Tot Lot Tournament this Saturday at Mesmer High School at 2 PM. Kids under five are free. Make sure you bring the family out and come enjoy!

For more info, visit Tot Lot Tournament and Community Day on Facebook.

