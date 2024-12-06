'That makes me uneasy': Cudahy spa owners, police puzzled how man broke into business

CUDAHY — When people come to Tranquility Day Spa, they come to relax.

It’s Christy Maiwald and Laura Milton's space to help people unwind.

“In a day spa like this, people come in and they're vulnerable,” said Maiwald, co-owner. “You know, people get undressed. They're in these rooms. My employees are in here one-on-one with their clients.”

Now, Christy and Laura are trying to unwind how someone was able to break into their place of peace last month.

It happened on Nov. 16 just before 8 p.m.

“None of the doors are broken. Our deadbolts were locked,” said Maiwald.

The man entered through a door in the basement that the spa shares with a chiropractic clinic.

He can be seen with a flashlight looking around the spa. It appears he sees one of the surveillance cameras and turns around, heading back from where he entered.

Outdoor cameras did not detect motion or capture anyone entering or leaving, according to Maiwald.

“He must know the building well to know that he could have done that,” said Maiwald.

However, when TMJ4 checked in with both, no one recognized the man, and all doors were locked that day.

Maiwald said the space felt violated, and she didn’t notice anything taken by the man.

“It's almost more unsettling knowing that he didn't do anything,” said Maiwald. “So, what was the purpose? What was his intention to be here? And how did he even know that he could come in through that side and come up through this side?”

It’s a case that’s even left the Cudahy Police Department puzzled as to how he got inside.

“They looked three times through the basement, and they didn't find anybody,” said Maiwald. “They didn't find evidence of any entryway being tampered with, like our windows don't open.”

Maiwald speculates he somehow obtained a key.

As police continue to investigate, the spa has beefed up security with more cameras and locks to help give staff and customers peace of mind.

If you have any information or know the person, you are asked to contact Cudahy Police at 414-769-2260.

