Thanksgiving meal distribution to be held Tuesday at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace

MILWAUKEE — A Thanksgiving meal distribution will be held Tuesday at the Sherman Phoenix Marketplace.

The event is free and open to all Milwaukee families. No registration is required, and items will be available while supplies last, starting at 11:30 a.m.

The event is being organized by Aldermen Russell W. Stamper II and DiAndre Jackson and former Alderman Khalif J. Rainey.

The distribution will include whole turkeys, holiday hams and complete meal kits with traditional side dishes.

“This initiative is about dignity, compassion, and making sure families have what they need to celebrate the holiday season,” said organizers Stamper and Rainey. “We’re grateful to our community partners for standing with us and supporting Milwaukee families.”

