Teen'n Out Lounge: A safe haven transforming lives of Milwaukee teens planned for Hampton Ave

MILWAUKEE — Designed to be a safe and welcoming spot, the Teen'n Out lounge will provide teens with a place to hang out, be themselves, and simply enjoy being kids.

I had the opportunity to speak with the lounge’s owner, Sharronn Hart, and her teen daughter, Shaniyah Anderson, to learn more about how this new space aims to uplift and support Milwaukee’s youth.

TMJ4 Teen'n Out Lounge hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. Grand Opening is Next Saturday FEB 8th



Sharronn Hart, a dedicated mother of teenagers, was inspired to create the lounge after noticing that many neighborhood kids were frequently seeking refuge at her home. Now, she’s turning her personal experience into a gift for the community.

I asked her what it is that she sees in these young people that others might overlook.

“Potential! They are so creative and talented,” Sharronn Hart said.

TMJ4 Sharronn Hart - Owner of Teen’n Out Lounge



Teen’n Out plans to offer a range of weekly activities, including talent shows, game nights, and career workshops led by local professionals. Teens will also have the opportunity to take on leadership roles, helping them build real-world skills and confidence.

Watch: The safe haven transforming lives of Milwaukee teens planned for Hampton Ave

A safe haven transforming lives of Milwaukee teens planned for Hampton Ave

Sharronn is determined to provide an alternative to the negative influences that often pull teens in the wrong direction.

TMJ4 Teen'n Out Lounge located 1950 W. Hampton Ave



“A lot of teens have the drive to be in the streets. They get a high from that—doing the wrong things, stealing cars. Here at Teen’n Out, we want to give them that same high in a different way, a motivational way,” explained Hart.

The lounge is set to open next Saturday, Feb. 8, and will prioritize safety with support staff both inside and outside the venue. Sharronn Hart chose this specific location because she feels it’s a neighborhood that deserves it and needs it the most.

TMJ4 Teen'n Out Lounge will host weekly activities like talent shows, game nights, and career workshops led by community experts, with leadership roles for teens to build real-world skills.



“I put in a lot of hard work, not just for my kids but for other people’s kids, too. I want to let their voices be heard and let them know that they matter,” said Hart.

Shaniyah Anderson, a 10th grader and one of the lounge’s teen workers, sees this space as a way to rewrite the narrative for teens in Milwaukee.

“We need something like this because, right now, there are a lot of teens doing bad things—jail, deaths. We need this to bring out the teens so we can see who they really are,” said Anderson.

TMJ4 Shaniyah Anderson - 10th grade Sophomore at Milwaukee Lutheran School



Shaniyah is excited to play a role in making the lounge a success. “I wanna be here all the time. I wanna see people happy, the teens loving it. I want to see them come in a lot. I really like the idea,” she said.

The lounge will feature a variety of activities and refreshments, from board games like Uno and Connect Four to mocktails and slushies, offering teens a fun and relaxing environment.

TMJ4 The Teen'N Out Lounge will run Monday-Saturday, 10 AM-9 PM, and Sunday, 12-5 PM.



Sharronn: “It’s just a chill spot, come hang out and know we will pour positivity into you.”

Operating hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. While the lounge has already gained support from local neighbors, it still needs help from the broader community to fully achieve its mission.

“Everyone screams, ‘It takes a village,’ right? But it’s like, who’s gonna start that village?” said Hart.

To support the Teen’n Out Lounge and its mission to empower local youth, visit this GoFundMepage to donate.

“These teens are our future,” explains Hart with pride.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip