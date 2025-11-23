Teenager shot, killed Saturday night on Milwaukee's northwest side, police say

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 7:30 Saturday night on the 4300 block of N 61st St.

According to a release from the department, the victim, a 17-year-old, suffered fatal gunshot wounds, and first responders pronounced them dead at the scene.

The department adds the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek an unknown suspect or suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, MPD asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (414) 935-7360.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

