Teen suspect in hospital garage robbery arrested after police chase

A police chase ended in a crash and two arrests, including a teenager that Milwaukee Police believe is responsible for a robbery at a hospital parking garage.

Greendale Police initially attempted to stop a car for not having license plates early Wednesday morning. A pursuit ensued but was ended by Greendale near South 6th Street and West Arthur Avenue due to high speeds. Greenfield and Milwaukee Police later located the car, which had crashed near South 15th Street and Burnham Street.

Milwaukee Police say the car involved in the chase was stolen from the Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center garage on West Dakota Street Tuesday morning. MPD believes the 15-year-old arrested after the police chase is the same individual who attacked a 75-year-old victim and stole their car from the parking structure.

The parking garage on Dakota Street is a block away from the hospital.

Some employees have reached out to TMJ4 with concerns, saying that staff do not feel protected.

TMJ4 contacted Aurora Health Care on Wednesday to address these employee concerns but did not receive a response. On Tuesday, Aurora issued a brief statement emphasizing that safety and security are top priorities and that the incident was reported to police.

Charges related to the carjacking and pursuit will be referred to the district attorney's office.

