Teen seriously injured in Milwaukee shooting between two vehicles that ended in crash

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old was seriously injured Wednesday morning during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in Milwaukee that ended with a crash.

The shooting happened around 11:12 a.m. near South 21st Street and West Greenfield Avenue. According to police, the teen was struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Police said the car the teen was in went on to crash into a parked car and a tree near South 12th Street and West Lapham Boulevard.

TMJ4

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A search for the suspects and the reason behind the shooting is ongoing.

TMJ4

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip