Teen left with life-threatening injuries after shooting near 47th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened near 47th & Auer on Monday, July 1, around 3 p.m.
The victim, a 17-year-old, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
