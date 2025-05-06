MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 17-year-old dead on Tuesday.
It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on May 6 near 39th and Cherry. Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear what led to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.
Watch: Teen killed in shooting near 39th and Cherry in Milwaukee
Police are looking for a known suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
