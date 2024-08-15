Teen killed in Milwaukee shooting near 39th & Vliet

Watch Now
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 14-year-old on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 39th and Vliet St, at around 3:15 p.m.

The 14-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

What led up to the shooting, and who is responsible under investigation by MPD.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

