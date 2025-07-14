Milwaukee police are looking for suspects in a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital on Sunday.
Police said the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. near 69th and Congress on July 13, injuring a 15-year-old who was taken to the hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.
Watch: Teen injured in shooting near 69th and Congress in Milwaukee
According to police, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.
