Teen injured in shooting after attempted robbery near 53rd and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery near 53rd and Lloyd on Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The teen arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One suspect is in custody, but police are still searching for additional suspects connected to the attempted robbery.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

