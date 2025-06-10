Teen dead, three others injured in separate double shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate double shootings that occurred about an hour apart on Monday, one of which took the life of a teenager.

According to police, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old were shot near 45th and Hampton just after 6 p.m. on Monday, June 9. The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other teen is expected to survive.

About an hour earlier, a 30-year-old and a 39-year-old were shot near Hopkins and Fairmount. Both of these victims are expected to survive. No arrests have been made in either shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

