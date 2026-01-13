Teen critically injured in Monday night shooting in Milwaukee

A 16-year-old was critically injured in a shooting Monday night in Milwaukee's Capitol Heights neighborhood.
The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of W. Capitol Drive, according to Milwaukee police.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries, according to the Milwaukee.
A suspect was arrested at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
