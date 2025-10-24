Teen arrested after crashing stolen car into MCTS bus while fleeing traffic stop

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car into an MCTS bus while fleeing from an officer Thursday night.

The crash happened around 5:13 p.m. Oct. 23 near 91st Street and Bradley Road.

The incident began after the teen allegedly fled from an officer who was attempting to pull him over for a traffic stop. According to police, the teen had been too far ahead of the officers, who then chose not to pursue him.

Police say the teen continued to drive at a high rate of speed and rear-ended an MCTS bus.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries, and police later determined the vehicle was stolen.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

